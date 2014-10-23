It's Hard To Believe These Gourmet Dishes Come From A College Dining Hall

Forget lukewarm meatloaf and limp salads. These days, college dining halls are serving high-quality, inventive food, much to students’ delight.

And no school has taken campus dining more seriously than Virginia Tech. The university is regularly near the top of The Princeton Review’s “best campus food” list, and was no. 1 in 2014.

VT students (“Hokies”) have access to multiple dining centres from marketplace-style West End Market to Hokie Grill, home to Chick-fil-A, Pizza Hut, Carvel, and Dunkin Doughnuts.

We scoured Instagram for a sampling of the gourmet food being served to students in Blacksburg, Virginia.

There are plenty of options for breakfast, like these eggs Benedict from D2, the largest dining hall on campus.