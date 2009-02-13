Virginia Republican Blows Power Grab By Posting On Twitter

Jeff Frederick is the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, and a member of their House of Delegates. He’s also a semi-avid user of Twitter.



Yesterday, when the Republican party was about to take over the Virginia state Senate, Frederick couldn’t contain his excitement and let the world know via Twitter (see below.) Unfortunately, it wasn’t a done deal. The Republicans were trying to talk a Democrat in to switching his allegiance, thus giving the Republicans majority control.

Virginia Democrats picked up on the news via Twitter and immediately found the Democrat that was about to switch and talked him out of it, thus thwarting the Republican take over.

As they say in Twitter land: Fail.

(Via: Talking Points Memo)

