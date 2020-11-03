Results of Virginia Senate race between Mark Warner and challenger Daniel Gade

Virginia incumbent Sen. Mark Warner faces off against Republican Daniel Gade.

Warner was narrowly reelected in 2014 by less than one percentage point.

The state voted for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election by 5.4 percentage points.

Warner has been a member of the US Senate for 11 years. He won his bid for reelection in 2014 after narrowly defeating his opponent by less than one percentage point. Fellow Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine recently retained his seat in 2018 by defeating his opponent by 16 points.

Gade is a West Point graduate who had his right leg amputated after a 2005 combat injury in Iraq. The retired lieutenant colonel has worked as a professor and veteran’s rights advocate.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics calls the race “safe” Democratic.

