A complete timeline of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sexual-assault accusations against Prince Andrew

August 2019: Court documents from the 2015 case were unsealed, and Roberts Giuffre’s allegations were made public. Buckingham Palace denied Andrew’s alleged involvement with Roberts Giuffre in a statement.

Further details about Roberts Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were made public in 2019 after documents from the 2015 defamation case were unsealed (you can read the documents here ).

In the documents related to sex-trafficking charges against Epstein, witness Johanna Sjoberg told investigators about a sexual incident that she said happened, and involved herself, Maxwell, Andrew, Roberts Giuffre, and a puppet of the prince.

“Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet … on her lap,” Sjoberg was quoted saying in the documents. “I sat on Andrew’s lap, I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

Buckingham Palace defended Andrew in a statement at the time, denying that he had any involvement with Roberts Giuffre.

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,” the palace’s statement read. “Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”