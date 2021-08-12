Search

A complete timeline of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sexual-assault accusations against Prince Andrew

Mikhaila Friel
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts
Prince Andrew (left), and Virginia Roberts Giuffre (right). Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew on Monday.
  • In the lawsuit, Roberts Giuffre accused the royal of sexual assault at Jeffrey Epstein’s home when she was 17.
  • Roberts Giuffre first publicly accused Andrew in 2015 court documents that were unsealed in 2019.
April 2015: During a defamation case against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. The allegation was thrown out and struck from court record at the time.
Virginia giuffre prince andrew ghislaine maxwell
Prince Andrew (left) and Virginia Roberts Giuffre (right), then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell (far right). Florida Southern District Court
In 2015, Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought a defamation case against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, alleging that the pair had sex-trafficked her from 2000.

Roberts Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17. 

However, the allegation was thrown out and struck from the record by a judge, who said it was “immaterial and impertinent to the central claim” in the case at the time.

August 2019: Court documents from the 2015 case were unsealed, and Roberts Giuffre’s allegations were made public. Buckingham Palace denied Andrew’s alleged involvement with Roberts Giuffre in a statement.
Prince Andrew wearing a dark suit and medals at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
Further details about Roberts Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were made public in 2019 after documents from the 2015 defamation case were unsealed (you can read the documents here).

In the documents related to sex-trafficking charges against Epstein, witness Johanna Sjoberg told investigators about a sexual incident that she said happened, and involved herself, Maxwell, Andrew, Roberts Giuffre, and a puppet of the prince.

“Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet … on her lap,” Sjoberg was quoted saying in the documents. “I sat on Andrew’s lap, I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

Buckingham Palace defended Andrew in a statement at the time, denying that he had any involvement with Roberts Giuffre.

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,” the palace’s statement read. “Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

August 2019: Roberts Giuffre said Andrew “knows exactly what he’s done” after the royal denied involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme.
Prince Andrew, left, and Jeffrey Epstein, right.
Prince Andrew (left), and Jeffrey Epstein (right). AP/Sang Tan, Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Prince Andrew made a statement after Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, saying he sympathized “with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

In his statement, Andrew added that during the time he knew Epstein, he did not witness or “suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”

Roberts Giuffre responded with a statement of her own. Speaking to reporters outside a Manhattan court at the time, she said the prince “knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”

November 2019: The prince stepped down from his royal duties days after a disastrous BBC “Newsnight” interview.
Prince andrew newsnight 2
The Duke of York was interviewed by Emily Maitlis for the BBC’s ‘Newsnight.’ BBC News/YouTube
Discussing the allegations in a BBC “Newsnight” interview with host Emily Maitlis on November 16, Andrew suggested that a photo that appears to show him with his hand around the waist of Roberts Giuffre was fake.

He also said during the interview that on the night Roberts Giuffre alleged they had dinner, partied at a club in London called Tramp, and later had sex, that he was at home with his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

The interview was perceived negatively and labeled a “car crash” by much of the British media.

Following the interview, a string of charities, businesses, and universities cut ties with Andrew, and, on November 20, the duke announced he would drop his royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major distruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement.

After saying that the Queen had given him her permission to step back from his duties, Andrew said he continues “to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

He added that he would be “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

December 2019: Roberts Giuffre asked the British public to stand behind her during a BBC “Panorama” interview.
Virginia roberts giuffre
Virginia Roberts Guiffre holds a photo of herself as a teenager, when she says Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
“I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK,” Roberts Giuffre told the BBC.

“This is not some sordid sex story,” she added. “This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

March 2020: Prince Harry distanced himself from Andrew when asked about his uncle during a phone call with Russian pranksters impersonating Greta Thunberg.
Prince harry prince andrew at prince philip funeral
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry pictured at Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021. GARETH FULLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Despite Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson showing her support for Andrew in 2019 — saying in an Instagram post that she was “with him every step of the way” — Prince Harry seemingly distanced himself from his uncle during a secretly recorded phone call with Russian pranksters who pretended to be Greta Thunberg and her father.

According to The Sun and the Daily Mail, which obtained an audio recording of the prank call, Harry said: “Whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife.”

August 2021: Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew accusing him of sexual assault.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre at a press conference in 2019.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre at a press conference in 2019. Associated Press
In a complaint filed at a New York federal court on Monday, Roberts Giuffre said Andrew was aware of her age and that she was a victim of sex trafficking when she was forced to have sex with him in 2001.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions,” Giuffre said, via her lawyers, in a statement to ABC.

Representatives for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.