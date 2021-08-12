A complete timeline of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sexual-assault accusations against Prince Andrew

- Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew on Monday.
- In the lawsuit, Roberts Giuffre accused the royal of sexual assault at Jeffrey Epstein’s home when she was 17.
- Roberts Giuffre first publicly accused Andrew in 2015 court documents that were unsealed in 2019.
Roberts Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.
However, the allegation was thrown out and struck from the record by a judge, who said it was “immaterial and impertinent to the central claim” in the case at the time.
In the documents related to sex-trafficking charges against Epstein, witness Johanna Sjoberg told investigators about a sexual incident that she said happened, and involved herself, Maxwell, Andrew, Roberts Giuffre, and a puppet of the prince.
“Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet … on her lap,” Sjoberg was quoted saying in the documents. “I sat on Andrew’s lap, I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”
Buckingham Palace defended Andrew in a statement at the time, denying that he had any involvement with Roberts Giuffre.
“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,” the palace’s statement read. “Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”
In his statement, Andrew added that during the time he knew Epstein, he did not witness or “suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”
Roberts Giuffre responded with a statement of her own. Speaking to reporters outside a Manhattan court at the time, she said the prince “knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”
He also said during the interview that on the night Roberts Giuffre alleged they had dinner, partied at a club in London called Tramp, and later had sex, that he was at home with his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.
The interview was perceived negatively and labeled a “car crash” by much of the British media.
Following the interview, a string of charities, businesses, and universities cut ties with Andrew, and, on November 20, the duke announced he would drop his royal duties.
“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major distruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement.
After saying that the Queen had given him her permission to step back from his duties, Andrew said he continues “to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”
He added that he would be “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”
“This is not some sordid sex story,” she added. “This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”
According to The Sun and the Daily Mail, which obtained an audio recording of the prank call, Harry said: “Whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife.”
“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions,” Giuffre said, via her lawyers, in a statement to ABC.
Representatives for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.