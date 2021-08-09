Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts files lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault

Virginia Roberts Giuffre at a press conference in 2019. Associated Press

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday.

Roberts Giuffre is accusing the royal of sexual assault at Epstein’s mansion when she was 17 years old.

The suit was filed in New York and seeks damages for battery and emotional distress.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in a New York federal court on Monday.

Roberts Giuffre accused the 61-year-old royal of sexually assaulting her at Epstein’s mansion when she was 17, according to the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit was filed mere days before the two-year anniversary of Epstein’s death in a New York jail and just before the expiration of a state law that allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue despite the statute of limitations, according to ABC News.

“If she doesn’t do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions,” Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, told ABC. “And Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions.”

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew did not immediately return a request from Insider for comment on the lawsuit, but in a previous statement to Insider, his representatives said he “categorically” denied “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors.”

The lawsuit, which was reviewed by Insider, alleges that Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew forced Roberts Giuffre to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will in Maxwell’s London home, Epstein’s New York mansion, and Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

According to court documents, Roberts Giuffre feared “death or physical injury” if she disobeyed Epstein and Maxwell’s orders. She alleges that during the incidents, Prince Andrew was aware of her age and aware that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but one can reclaim her life by speaking out and demanding justice,” Giuffre said, via her lawyers, in a statement to ABC.

Giuffre first accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her in December 2014 in a series of public court filings brought against the US Department of Justice against Epstein.

Giuffre and her lawyers said they have made several attempts since then to communicate with Prince Andrew to avoid legal action, but allege the royal has been non-responsive.

The prince has been embroiled in the Epstein saga for almost a decade. The royal said he became friends with the multi-millionaire financier in 1999, and sparked controversy in 2010 when he was photographed walking with the then-convicted sex offender.

Epstein was charged again, in July 2019 for child sex-trafficking and conspiracy for alleged crimes between 2002 and 2005. He died by apparent suicide in prison in August 2019.

Giuffre previously sued both and settled with Epstein and Maxwell, a British socialite who has also been charged with crimes related to Epstein’s trafficking of minors.