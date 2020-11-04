Virginia 2020 presidential election results

While Virginia has voted for a Republican in 9 of the last 12 presidential elections, the state has voted Democratic in the last three elections.

The state holds 13 electoral votes.

Nine of the state’s 13 seats in Congress are held by Democrats.

While Virginia has voted for a Republican in 9 of the last 12 presidential elections, the state has voted Democratic in the last three elections. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate or at the gubernatorial level, but Virginia is home to competitive House races in the state’s 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts.

Virginia is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and nine out of 13 congressional seats. Virginia has 13 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

