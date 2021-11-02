Democratic candidate for Virginia governor falsely claimed his Republican rival was appearing with Trump

Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat (left), and Glenn Youngkin (right) at a debate in September 2021, ahead of Virginia’s election to decide the next governor. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed his Republican rival was appearing with Donald Trump at event.

Trump held a phone-in for GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin, not a joint in-person event.

McAuliffe has repeatedly sought to tie his rival to Trump’s divisive legacy.

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed that his Republican rival, Glenn Youngkin, was appearing at an event in the state alongside former President Donald Trump on his final night of campaigning.

Trump and Youngkin in fact did not appear together – Trump held a phone event for which Youngkin did not participate in.

McAuliffe attacked Youngkin on Monday night at a rally in Fairfax, Virginia, by highlighting his alleged closeness with Trump.

Thought the former president is loved by the Republican base, he is seen as a divisive figure by more moderate voters whom the candidates are targeting in a tight race.

“Guess how Glenn Youngkin is finishing his campaign?” said McAuliffe. “He is doing an event with Donald Trump here in Virginia.”

The claim was highlighted in Politico’s Playbook email on Tuesday.

In fact, Trump was not in Virginia on Monday, and did not appear alongside Youngkin in person at any point in the campaign.

The former president did stage a “tele-rally”, in which he spoke for six minutes at an event via telephone that was closed to the media and general public.

At the phone-in, Trump praised Youngkin as a “fantastic guy” who will “do a job like nobody can do.”

Though the event was in support of him, Youngkin said ahead of the event that he was not going to participate, CNN reported.

The former president typically likes to campaign in person for candidates he endorses, at rallies and other live events.

But Youngkin has sought to keep Trump at a distance while campaigning to lead Virginia, a state that Joe Biden won by a margin of 10% in last year’s presidential election.

He has campaigned on issues including law and order and education, attacking so-called “critical race theory,” or educating school children about structural racism.

McAuliffe, a former governor seeking to return to office, has repeatedly claimed that Trump and Youngkin share the same agenda, and seized on last night’s phone-in in a statement.

“Glenn Youngkin’s campaign will close today just like it started: with Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said in a statement earlier Monday to NBC News.

“The one thing Glenn has been upfront with Virginians is about his total allegiance and full embrace of Donald Trump’s agenda and dangerous lies.”

Virginians will go to the polls today to decide the result of the election, which is will set the tone for next year’s mid-terms.