A Virginia GOP lawmaker’s bill to regulate what students can learn about history includes a historical error about Abraham Lincoln

A Virginia lawmaker introduced an anti-critical-race-theory bill that would regulate teaching in the state, but it has an error about Abraham Lincoln.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Del. Wren Williams, seeks to prohibit “divisive concepts” from instruction.

It inaccurately states that Lincoln debated abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

House bill No. 781, proposed by newly-minted Republican Del. Wren Williams this month, seeks to prohibit “divisive concepts” from instruction in Virginia public elementary and secondary schools.

The bill would standardize social studies curriculum taught in schools and aims to have instructors teach about the “founding documents of the United States,” which the bill includes as “the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Federalist Papers, including Essays 10 and 51, excerpts from Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America, the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, and the writings of the Founding Fathers of the United States.”

But Lincoln did not debate abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The famed Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858 in Illinois were between incumbent Democratic Senator Stephen A. Douglas and Lincoln, his Republican challenger in the senate race. The extension of slavery into American territories was the central issue of the debates.

A rep for Williams did not immediately comment on the mistake to Insider.

Williams, a lawyer who was sworn in as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday, announced in June that his first bill would “ban the teaching of critical race theory.”

“The indoctrination of our children in Critical Race Theory is appalling and will prove fatal to our nation,” Williams said at the time. “We should be teaching our students that they are created equal, and to understand the past and present in a way that fosters grace and unity, not hatred and division.”

Critics — including a fellow Virginia delegate — pounced on the error in Williams’ bill online.

“If Virginia is going to pass a law requiring that each student demonstrate an understanding of the Lincoln-Douglas debates we should start by getting the right Douglas,” Democratic Virginia lawmaker Sally Hudson tweeted.