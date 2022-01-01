Lawyers for a Prince Andrew sexual abuse accuser asked the British Royal member to prove he can’t sweat

Virginia Roberts accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault. Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Virginia Giuffre is asking Prince Andrew to prove that he can’t sweat after he claimed he has a medical condition that prevents him from doing so.

Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.

Earlier reports document Giuffre saying that Prince Andrew was “sweating all over” her at a club.

A woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse is asking his lawyers to prove that he has a medical condition that prevents him from sweating, according to a court filing from Thursday.

Giuffre in a 2019 BBC interview said Prince Andrew danced with her at Club Tramp Nightclub in London, where he had been “sweating all over me,” CNN reported.

Prince Andrew has for years said he could not sweat due to a medical condition, according to CNN.

“If Prince Andrew truly has no documents concerning his communications with Maxwell or Epstein, his travel to Florida, New York, or various locations in London, his alleged medical inability to sweat, or anything that would support the alibis he gave during his BBC interview, then continuing with discovery will not be burdensome to him at all,” the filing from Giuffre’s lawyers says.

Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17, in homes belonging to now-dead financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York and the US Virgin Islands, as well as a London residence belonging to associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who earlier this week was convicted of sex trafficking.

Giuffre’s request that Prince Andrew prove his “alleged medical inability to sweat” is the latest development in the sexual abuse case against him.

Prince Andrew’s legal team has made a series of attempts to put an end to Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit, as Insider’s Jacob Shamsian reported. Earlier this week, his lawyers claimed Giuffre lacks the legal standing to file the lawsuit in US courts because she lives in Australia.

Since Giuffre filed the lawsuit in August, the royal’s attorneys have argued that a secret settlement protects Prince Andrew from the case, that the suit wasn’t properly served to him according to UK law, and that Giuffre is a fabulist who herself recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations and claims he has no memory of meeting her, despite photographic evidence picturing him, Giuffre, and Maxwell standing together. Prince Andrew has baselessly argued that the photo is fake. A trial in the case is expected to take place in the fall of 2022.

Insider’s Jacob Shamsian contributed to this report.