Clinton wins Virginia, but it was a close call

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won Virginia, which was expected to remain blue this election but turned out to be a close race earlier this evening.

Fox News and NBC News called the race for Clinton at about 10:25 p.m.

With 90% of precincts reporting, Democratic presidential nominee Clinton has 48.3% of the vote and Trump has 46.3%.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson has 3% of the vote, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein has taken 0.7%.

Some speculated that Virginia would become a blue state after this election, but the state has a history of voting red.

In the most recent RealClearPolitics polling average, Clinton was up five points in the state.

Virginia is the home state of Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine.

