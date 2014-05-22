Virginia Hit By 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook the capital of Virginia and surrounding areas. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS reported on its website that the quake happened at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday and had a preliminary magnitude of 3.2. It was centered 32 miles west of the capital of Richmond.

Local television stations reported that numerous residents called in saying they had felt the tremors.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

