Virginia Democrat Caught Pretending He Supported The Climate Bill He Voted Against

A dedicated Virginia blogger by the name of David Campbell, managed to nail his local representative, Democrat Glenn Nye, for saying he was for the cap and trade bill, even though voted against it.



Campbell writes for VB Dems, a political site dedicated to Virginia Beach. He emailed Nye urging him to vote Yes on the bill.

Nye sent back two emails.

The first supported the climate bill:

You will be pleased to know H.R. 2454, American Clean Energy and Security Act of 2009, passed the House of Representatives on June 26th, 2009. The bill now awaits action in the U.S. Senate.

As you noted in your letter, our nation faces two critically important energy challenges today: global warming and our country’s addiction to oil. Federal policies must make clean energy solutions available and affordable so that we can put polluting energy sources behind us. Such policies will look after our environment and public health, improve national security, and create millions of high-quality jobs.

…The American Clean Energy and Security Act of 2009 is a comprehensive approach that charts a new course toward a clean energy economy. It will create jobs, helps end our dangerous dependence on foreign oil, and combats global warming. As Congress considers future related legislation, I will make certain to factor your recommendations into the decisions I make.

The second, well, not so much.

Thank you for contacting me in opposition to H.R. 2454, the American Clean Energy and Security (ACES) Act of 2009. It is helpful to learn the views of my friends and neighbours in Tidewater, and I appreciate having your input.

You will be pleased to know I voted against H.R. 2454, the American Clean Energy and Security Act, because we do not need another tax on American families during this time of economic hardship.

…I voted against the bill because I did not feel that raising taxes during a time of economic decline and financial hardship, faced by so many Virginia families, was a wise decision. I am a strong proponent of finding renewable energy sources; however, I did not feel that H.R. 2454 was the best solution to achieve this goal. As Congress considers future related legislation, I will make certain to factor your recommendations into the decisions I make.

Oof. Nye was just elected to office last November, so he’s got some time to make everyone forget about this one.

