Horrifying Video Of Special Needs Child Being Tortured On The School Bus Finally Released To The Public

A video showing a young boy screaming as he’s apparently burned with a cigarette lighter in the back of a school bus has recently been released to the public.



Roxanne Haskins, the mother of Cequan Haskins, a 10-year-old boy with special needs, recently released the video, which was initially shown on ABC affiliate WSET-TV, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday.

“I wanted parents to be aware that when I speak out, I’m speaking out for all kids,” Roxanne Haskins said of why she released the video. “But unfortunately, this did happen to my child, and I want parents to be aware of what’s going on in the school system.”

The video was recorded in May 2011 in Appomattox, Va.

The two 15-year-old boys responsible for the bullying were found guilty last year of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. School bus driver Nancy Davis was eventually acquitted of charges of neglect.

Watch the full video, courtesy of the New York Daily News. Warning, it’s tough to watch:

WSET.com – ABC13

DON’T MISS: WATCH As Patients With Brain Injuries Allege ‘Terrifying’ Abuse At Florida Rehab centre >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.