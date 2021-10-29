A Virginia town council member apologized after he posted a photo on Facebook wearing blackface

A Virginia politician has apologized for sharing a picture online that drew accusations that he was dressed in blackface. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

A Virginia town council member apologized after posting a photo wearing blackface.

The councilman reportedly dressed as Randy Watson, who was played by Eddie Murphy.

After deleting the photo, he posted an apology letter, which he also later deleted.

A white Virginia politician has apologized for reportedly sharing a picture online that showed him dressed as a Black movie character in blackface.

Faron Hamblin, a councilman in the town of Warsaw, posted a photo of himself in costume as Randy Watson, a fictional musician played by Eddie Murphy in the 1988 romantic comedy film “Coming to America,” on Facebook over the weekend, according to WWBT, a local NBC affiliate TV station.

Hamblin has since deleted the post, which depicted him in blackface, according to WWBT. The station obtained a screenshot of the purported Facebook post, which reportedly shows the town council member wearing a curly black wig, a shiny blue suit, and darkened skin.

Blackface dates back to early 19th-century minstrel shows, wherein white performers wore dark face makeup and acted as offensive caricatures of Black people. White Americans have long performed blackface to demean Black people and entertain white audiences.

After deleting the photo, Hamblin posted an apology letter, WWBT reported, which he also later deleted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the town of Warsaw sent Insider an apology letter addressed to the Richmond County NAACP from Hamblin. The spokesperson said that Hamblin released this statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, Hamblin apologized for dressing as Watson and said that he deleted his original Facebook apology post because he believed “it was in my personal best interest and the community’s best interest to remove the post in order for all parties involved to move forward and to learn from this incident,” the letter stated.

“In both my personal and professional life, I have always been a friend and ally to the black community and will use this as a learning opportunity to move forward a better and more knowledgeable person,” he added at the end of the statement.

But in another since-deleted Facebook post, Hamblin appeared to defend his costume and said he dressed as Murphy’s character in the movie out of respect, according to a purported screenshot shared by WWBT.

“Many saw it degrading, which I did not,” he wrote in the alleged post , according to WWBT. “But since I’m white it’s considered by some as offensive to dress as a black person. It’s off limits if your [sic] a white person. I think that’s ridiculous!” It is unclear whether this alleged post came before or after the deleted apology post.

There is an extensive history of politicians facing backlash for instances of blackface. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam faced criticism in 2019 after a 1984 yearbook page of his showing one man dressed in blackface and another man in Ku Klux Klan garb spread online. He denied that he was in the photo, although [can cut, too complicated] he admitted to dressing in blackface to look like Michael Jackson. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized in 2019 after photos and videos from the early ’90s to 2000s circulated showing him dressed in blackface and brownface on at least three separate occasions, Insider reported.

The Richmond County NAACP did not respond to a request for comment. Hamblin did not immediately respond to a request for comment via his Facebook page.

