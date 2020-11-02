Republican Scott Taylor challenges incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria to represent Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

First-term Rep. Elaine Luria takes on Republican Scott Taylor after defeating him in 2018.

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Luria has raised nearly three times as much as Taylor as of September 30.

The district is one of 30 that was won by President Trump in 2016 and represented by a Democrat in the House of Representatives.

First-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria faces off against Republican Scott Taylor in a rematch of 2018’s general election race to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The candidates

Luria, a former Navy officer and commander, was the first female American sailor to spend her entire military career operating on combat ships, according to The Times of Israel.

In Congress, she’s been part of a group of politically moderate national security and military veterans representing districts President Donald Trump won in 2016, along with fellow Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Rep. Max Rose of New York, among others.

While declaring his candidacy to regain his House seat, Taylor lambasted Luria and other female congresswomen with national security backgrounds, referring to them as “these girls” who “tout their national security background all the time.”

Responding to Taylor, Luria said, “Yes, I am a girl. I may wear heels now, but I wore steel-toed boots for 20 years in the Navy. It’s 2020 â€” girls can do anything.”

Taylor’s 2018 campaign has been the subject of a criminal investigation over whether his campaign was involved in a scheme to forge petition signatures to help an independent candidate who could have siphoned votes away from Luria to get on the ballot.

This March, a former Taylor campaign staffer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge for falsely swearing that she personally circulated and witnessed the signing of several ballot petitions. Taylor himself has not been criminally charged.

The district

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is located on the Eastern edge of the coastal state. The district is home to all of York, Accomack, and Northampton counties, and encompasses the city of Williamsburg and Virginia Beach as well as parts of Norfolk and Hampton.

This district voted for Trump by a margin of 3.4 percentage points in 2016, according to the Daily Kos. Luria won her 2018 race over Taylor by 2.2 percentage points.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Luria has raised $US5.6 million, spent $US4.1 million, and has $US1.4 million in cash on hand as of September 30. Taylor has raised $US2 million, spent $US1.5 million, and has around $US506,000 in cash on hand.

What experts say

This race is rated as a “leans Democratic” by The Cook Political Report,Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

