Obama Wins Virginia

Photo: AP

Barack Obama has narrowly won Virginia.Early in the election, Virginia looked like it could swing things either way.



But by the time Obama won Virginia, he had already sewn up the election, making Virginia just icing on the cake.

Below are our live notes on how the percentages swung throughout the night. (Note, the times are funky on the early entries because we weren’t using our live blogging tool initially.)

