Virgin Served High Tea To Passengers At 40,000 Feet Today

Virgin Australia served high tea to passengers while one of its planes was at 40,000 feet today.

The airline put out a release and said the service celebrated its three-year anniversary of working with celebrity chef Luke Mangan, and a new plane.

Passengers were served a traditional tiered-tray high tea service designed by Mangan for the occasion.

Virgin was celebrating the arrival of its seventh wide-bodied Airbus A330 aircraft, which from this month operate all Sydney-Perth and Melbourne-Perth weekday services and two out of three Brisbane-Perth weekday services.

The wide-bodied Airbus A330 aircraft include spacious interiors, international lie-flat seats in Business Class, dual-lane service, luxury leather seating in all cabins and LED mood lighting.

