Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit to go public in SPAC merger valuing the satellite launch company at $3.2 billion

Virgin Orbit ground crew members head out to Cosmic Girl and its LauncherOne rocket. Greg Robinson/Virgin Orbit

Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit will go public through a $US3.2 ($AU4) billion SPAC deal.

Virgin Orbit will be taken public through NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and aims to list on shares on Nasdaq.

Billionaire Richard Branson took his spaceflight company Virgin Galactic public via a SPAC in 2019.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit satellite launch company is going public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, marking another venture the billionaire entrepreneur is taking public through a blank-check firm.

Virgin Orbit, which was spun off from Branson’s space-tourism company Virgin Galactic in 2017, is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “VORB,” according to a statement released Monday. The planned combination of Virgin Orbit through its parent company Vieco USA with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II puts ​​a $US3.2 ($AU4) billion implied pro forma enterprise value on Virgin Orbit.

Virgin Orbit in January launched its first rocket to successfully reach Earth’s orbit, eight months after a previous attempt failed. The rocket carried 10 small satellites for NASA. Virgin Orbit uses proprietary air-launch technology rather than using a traditional launch pad.

The transaction should raise $US483 ($AU677) million for the combined company including $US100 ($AU140) million in fundraising through a PIPE, or a private investment in public equity, that involves planemaker Boeing and AE Industrial Partners. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is run by George Mattson, a former Goldman Sachs banker, and Greg Summe, a former senior executive at private equity firm Carlyle Group.

In October 2019, Branson took Virgin Galactic public by merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, a SPAC run by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya and British investor Ian Osborne. Branson in July flew to the edge of space as a passenger on a Virgin Galactic rocket and the company is headed toward starting commercial tourist flights in 2022.

In February, DNA testing startup 23andMe began trading following a merger with VG Acquisition, a SPAC sponsored by Branson’s Virgin Group.