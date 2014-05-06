Virgin Mobile Has Shared Details Of Its Disastrous Network Outage On The Weekend

Facebook/ Virgin Mobile Australia

Virgin Mobile has apologised for a massive network outage on Saturday which left hundred of thousands of Virgin Mobile customers unable to make calls, send texts or use data.

In a statement the telco said about 447,000 postpaid mobile customers were affected by a system fault which incorrectly stamped accounts as having $0 credit. Those who attempted to make a call or send a text received an error that sounded like they had a prepaid service, along the lines of you do not have enough credit to make this call.

This message was received when text messages were sent during the outage.

“We messed up, and I’d like to personally offer all of our customers my sincere apologies for this incident,” Virgin Mobile CEO David Scribner said.

“Once again I’d like to offer all of our customers my sincere apologies for this incident. We know we have let you down, but please be assured that we’re determined to make it up to you.”

To repair relationships the company is making all postpaid customers’ standard calls, texts and MMS in Australia free on Saturday May 17 and 24.

It is also allocating a credit for the value of their network access fee for the entire day of the outage which was resolved at 12.30pm on May 3.

With so many people without coverage on Saturday, the company’s website also crashed due to the high volume of traffic and the call centre experienced extended wait periods.

