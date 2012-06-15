Virgin Mobile Users Text for Charity Today, Tomorrow for...

Virgin Mobile asked subscribers to “text” a dollar from their accounts to help homeless kids–and, so far, 84,000 of them have. Ariel Rosen, director of Virgin Mobile’s pro-social initiatives, described the campaign as “an easy, quick way to evoke ‘armchair activism.” She said the company initially saw a 4 per cent rate of response, vastly exceeding the standard 1 per cent (or below) that direct marketers typically get.



Charity is wonderful, of course, but one imagines that Virgin is just warming up for the real act: direct marketing in real-time to hard-to-reach kids (with a built in, push-button payment mechanism, no less). Parents and other bill payers, prepare for a monthly heart attack. Stefanie Olsen, CNET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.