Virgin Mobile USA (VM) Q3: Sales Up, Growth Down

Virgin Mobile USA (VM) reported quarterly results for the first time as a public company. Overall: not great. Release

Key points:

Revenue: $301.4 million, up 25% year-over-year, but missed $318.5 million Street consensus

Net loss widened to $7.3 million, from $5.1 million a year ago

Gross subscriber additions: 760,000, up 14% y/y

Net subscriber additions down almost 50% y/y, from 88,000 3Q06 to 46,000 3Q07

Churn flat at 4.9%. Still not a good sign that they are signing up 760,000 people (gross adds) to their service in Q3 and losing 714,000 (gross adds minus net adds).

ARPU up slightly to $20.59

Customer acquisition costs flat at $127

Ended quarter with 4,876,217 subs, compared to 3,960,338 last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.