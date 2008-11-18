Virgin Mobile Cutting 10% Of Staff, Keeping CFO (VM)

“Virtual” mobile carrier Virgin Mobile USA (VM) will cut 10% of its staff, or about 45 people in New Jersey and California, the company announced today.



“In a memo to employees today, Virgin Mobile USA Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman explained that the Company had identified continued synergies associated with the transition of IT services to IBM and the acquisition of Helio,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Last Friday, Virgin announced that CFO John Feehan, who had previously announced intentions to leave the company, will stay on. Last quarter, Virgin made $4.1 million on $323 million of sales.

