Virgin is now handing out food and free checked luggage on all domestic flights

Virgin Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Virgin Australia is now providing complimentary meals and free checked baggage on all its domestic services, matching the Qantas full service offering.

Its on-board retail menu is also being retained to give passengers more choice.

The food, available on flights from today, ranges from muffins and yoghurt to sandwiches and chocolate bars.

Virgin previously offered free food and meals on flights between Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The airline already provides complimentary tea, coffee, juice and water on all flights.

Passengers now get free checked baggage on all domestic flights plus free alcoholic beverages and soft drink between 5 pm and 7 pm on weekday services.

“The roll out of free food and checked baggage, to complement our wireless in-flight entertainment, is an important part of our ability to deliver a consistent, premium service across our network,” says Virgin Australia’s chief customer officer Mark Hassell.

