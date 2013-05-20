Virgin Group Is Preparing To Take On Healthcare Sector in Australia

Richard Branson’s Virgin group is looking at getting into the healthcare sector in Australia.

Many of the Virgin group’s core customers are getting older and wealthier, reports Damon Kitney at The Australian, and the company is looking at new opportunities as a result.

Australia’s health and wellbeing sector is worth some $65 billion.

John Bayliss, the Virgin group’s global chief executive, told the paper: “We think health and wellness is an industry we can do well in. Our model is about prevention and flicking it around to make the focus wellness rather than illness.”

The company already has some Virgin Active gyms in Melbourne and Sydney but the comments indicate a bigger push is on the cards.

He added: “(Healthcare) is one line we think we can take in Australia. To get involved in that part of the proposition, we would look to partner with people that have the right expertise in this part of the world but also transfer some of the models we have developed in the UK to this part of the world.”

More at The Australian.

