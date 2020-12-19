Virgin Galactic slides 10% as investors look to sell 113 million shares

Virgin Galactic Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo ‘Unity’ lands on a runway at Spaceport America in New Mexico on May 1, 2020.

Virgin Galactic fell as much as 10.2% in early Friday trading after shareholders filed to sell up to 113 million shares.

Shareholders aim to sell up to roughly 105 million outstanding shares of common stock and up to 8 million shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Thursday.

The filing doesn’t specify when the selling could begin.

The filing comes as shares sit roughly 120% higher year-to-date.

Shares recently weathered stronger volatility as the company prepares for its first manned test flight out of Spaceport America in New Mexico. The stock rallied to a 9-month high on December 7 as investors bet on a successful test, but rocket engine issues postponed the flight and dragged shares as much as 17% lower on December 14.

“Virgin Galactic is now conducting post-flight analysis and can so far report that the onboard computer which monitors the propulsion system lost connection, triggering a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor,” the company said in a statement.

It’s unclear when the test flight will be rescheduled. The initial plans to hold the test in November were already delayed once after rising COVID-19 cases in New Mexico squandered launch efforts.

Virgin Galactic closed at $US25.50 on Thursday. The company has five “buy” ratings and four “hold” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $US24.56.



