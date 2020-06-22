Virgin Galactic spikes 19% after inking partnership with NASA to train astronauts

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Galactic, gives the thumbs up after ringing a ceremonial bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to promote the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares on October 28, 2019 in New York City.

Virgin Galactic stock surged 19% in early Monday trading after unveiling a partnership with NASA to train astronauts.

The space-travel company will create a new “astronaut readiness program” for sending private missions to the International Space Station, according to a press release.

The announcement didn’t reveal how much NASA will pay the company in the partnership, but agency administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted Friday that NASA will issue requests for additional information this week.

Virgin Galactic leaped as much as 19% in early Monday trading after announcing a partnership with NASA to train astronauts for trips to the International Space Station.

The Space Act Agreement allows Virgin Galactic to create a new “astronaut readiness program” for those purchasing commercial space missions. The space-travel company will also buy spots on flights to the ISS. Private space missions can range from commercial citizen trips to government-funded research missions, the company said.

“We are excited to partner with NASA on this private orbital spaceflight program, which will not only allow us to use our spaceflight platform, but also offer our space training infrastructure to NASA and other agencies,” Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a press release.



NASA will issue requests for additional information on the matter later this week, administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a Friday tweet. Monday’s announcement didn’t detail how much the agency will pay Virgin Galactic in the partnership.

The company has yet to begin private space flights. Rival firm SpaceX reached a milestone on May 31 when it became the first private company to send passengers to the ISS.

Virgin Galactic made its public trading debut in late October and traded roughly 42% higher since then. The company remains largely owned by founder Richard Branson and chairman Chamath Palihapitiya.

The offering took place through a merger with Palihapitiya’s investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia. The move allowed Virgin Galactic to go public with a $US2.3 billion market valuation without launching a traditional initial public offering.

Virgin Galactic closed at $US15 per share on Friday, up 31% year-to-date.



