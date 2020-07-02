Virgin Galactic is unveiling the cabin of its rocketship that will fly people to the edge of space, and you can watch a live virtual tour on YouTube

Virgin Galactic; MarsScientific.com/Trumbull Studios Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo ‘Unity’ launches toward the edge of space on December 13, 2018.

Virgin Galactic is gearing up to launch paying passengers to the edge of space aboard a reusable winged rocket ship called SpaceShipTwo.

The publicly traded spaceflight and space tourism company, founded by Richard Branson in 2004, plans to reveal the finalised design of SpaceShipTwo’s cabin on July 28.

Virgin Galactic won’t say when it plans to begin launching space tourists, and has suffered many delays over the years.

However, the company has moved into final experimental flights to earn FAA approval and complete an internal test program.

Sixteen years after Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic, the company plans to unveil the interior design of its centrepiece suborbital rocket ship, SpaceShipTwo.

The vehicle is designed to fly to supersonic speeds and pierce the unofficial boundary of space some 62 miles above Earth.

At the pinnacle of such flights, six passengers – either a group of space tourists or science researchers – and two pilots would experience a few minutes of weightlessness before returning and landing at Spaceport America in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic is now in the final stages of a test-flight program before the company attempts to start commercial operations.

As those final experimental flights take place, the company is announcing that it has finalised the interior cabin of SpaceShipTwo.

Virgin Galactic has seen repeated setbacks to its goal to carry paying passengers, which founder Richard Branson had predicted could start as long ago as 2009. A prototype ship failed over the desert in 2014, killing a test pilot and further hampering the project.

But Virgin Galactic is now, it says, on the final stretch. The next phase of the company’s existence is planned to kick off with the inaugural flight of Branson himself, followed by a manifest of at least 600 passengers who’ve already paid $US200,000 to $US250,000 each for a ticket. Four hundred additional passengers who’ve placed $US1,000 deposits may follow.

Since the coronavirus pandemic limits in-person tours, the company plans to reveal that design on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET in a virtual tour on YouTube. (To tune into the planned event, bookmark this page and visit then.)

SpaceShipTwo’s cabin has to work for passengers and pilots in a many challenging situations. Its missions involve dropping from a two-bodied mothership aeroplane, igniting its rocket engine, then accelerating to more than three times the speed of sound.

The ship can then give passengers a few minutes of weightlessness before falling back to Earth and gliding to a runway landing.

In a press release, Virgin Galactic said the “cabin interior has been created to integrate seamlessly with every step of that journey, it is also the design centrepiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation.”

Ahead of the event, the company released a short teaser clip for its unveiling, below.

A spokesperson could not tell Business Insider when Virgin Galactic planned to begin commercial operations.

However, the spokesperson noted that only one or two rocket-powered test flights remain before the Federal Aviation Administration can sign off on the final five of 29 requirements to licence the vehicle.

“We’re now on what I think of as sort of the final stretch of those,” George T. Whitesides, the CEO of Virgin Galactic, told Business Insider in May. “Many of those have to do with things related to the cabin. Stuff like humidity [levels].”

Following those one or two powered flights and an FAA licence, the spokesperson said Virgin Galactic can fly additional missions to the edge of space with up to four employee passengers each to test out the company’s cabin hardware and suborbital astronaut training program.

