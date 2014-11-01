One Dead In Virgin Galactic Spacecraft Crash

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip2 has reportedly crashed in the Mojave Desert after suffering what the company called “an in-flight anomaly.”
Two pilots were reportedly aboard the ship during the test flight.
NBC News has reported that a witness saw an inflight explosion as well as a debris field in the desert.
Virgin Galactic has announced via Twitter that SpaceShip2 suffered a serious anomaly during a powered test flight conducted by the company’s partners at Scaled Composites that resulted in the loss of the spacecraft.
The California Highway Patrol reports 1 dead and 1 injured after SpaceShip2 crash, according to AP.
The space exploration company, which was started by Richard Branson, tweeted:
#SpaceShipTwo has experienced an in-flight anomaly. Additional info and statement forthcoming.
— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) October 31, 2014
The CEO of #Mojave Air and #Space Port confirms @virgingalactic‘s #SpaceShipTwo has crashed. http://t.co/nJ6fc8rwib pic.twitter.com/XfojckbiKL
— KGET News (@KGETnews) October 31, 2014
#SpaceShipTwo UPDATE: Rescue crew seen carrying person on stretcher to chopper http://t.co/AJFLHsYm8L pic.twitter.com/MJaFy0clTw
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 31, 2014
#Breaking: @virgingalactic says spaceship suffered ‘serious anomaly’, #SpaceShipTwo crashes http://t.co/3licF2HWY8 pic.twitter.com/YQ5dJnUhbc
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 31, 2014
We’ll update this post as we know more.
