One Dead In Virgin Galactic Spacecraft Crash

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip2 has reportedly crashed in the Mojave Desert after suffering what the company called “an in-flight anomaly.”

Two pilots were reportedly aboard the ship during the test flight.

NBC News has reported that a witness saw an inflight explosion as well as a debris field in the desert.

Virgin Galactic has announced via Twitter that SpaceShip2 suffered a serious anomaly during a powered test flight conducted by the company’s partners at Scaled Composites that resulted in the loss of the spacecraft.

The California Highway Patrol reports 1 dead and 1 injured after SpaceShip2 crash, according to AP.

The space exploration company, which was started by Richard Branson, tweeted:

#SpaceShipTwo has experienced an in-flight anomaly. Additional info and statement forthcoming.

— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) October 31, 2014

#SpaceShipTwo UPDATE: Rescue crew seen carrying person on stretcher to chopper http://t.co/AJFLHsYm8L pic.twitter.com/MJaFy0clTw

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 31, 2014

We’ll update this post as we know more.

