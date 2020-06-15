'Too complex': One of the bidders for Virgin Australia has outlined what it plans to do with the airline

Getty Images

The Richard Branson-linked investment firm Cyrus Capital believes Virgin Australia could be profitable within three years after relaunching under its ownership as a smaller, simpler, mid-market airline operating a domestic and international network.

In the firm’s first public comments about its interest in Virgin, Cyrus senior adviser Jonathan Peachey said the business had become “too complex” and “too corporate” as it morphed from the budget upstart Virgin Blue into a full-service airline competing head-to-head with Qantas.

“We would like to bring back that core DNA of the Virgin brand and reinvigorate the service and the culture,” said Mr Peachey, who previously ran the Virgin Group in the USA and was a director of its airline Virgin America.

The New York headquartered Cyrus and US private equity giant Bain Capital are the two final bidders for Virgin, which went into voluntary administration in April owing $6.8 billion.

Cyrus has a history of investing in airlines alongside Mr Branson’s Virgin Group, which owned 10 per cent of Virgin Australia when it collapsed. It launched Virgin America together in 2005 and in February 2019 bought the British regional airline Flybe, which has since gone into administration.

Mr Peachey said Cyrus would re-start Virgin as a “hybrid” airline, with a competitively priced business class product alongside affordable leisure travel fares.

“The business… should sit below that very top tier of where Qantas plays so strongly in, and above and maybe overlapping slightly where Jetstar sits,” he said.

“We don’t intended to take the business right the way down to the ultra-low cost space – we don’t think the market needs that with Jetstar’s presence.”

Bain has said it would position Virgin somewhere between a low-cost and full-service airline, and also wants to work with Mr Branson to maintain the Virgin brand.

Virgin has 9000 employees – most of whom are stood down – and 132 planes across seven different aircraft types.

Mr Peachey would not say how large Virgin would be under Cyrus’ ownership, other than it would be smaller than today but with a big enough network to be a viable alternative to Qantas.

He said international flying would return as demand recovers from the pandemic, but signalled that the loss making budget arm Tigerair would likely be shut down.

Stripping Virgin’s domestic fleet back to its Boeing 737s (it has 85 in the group) and replacing its long-haul Boeing 777s and Airbus A330s with new Boeing 787 Dreamliners is a key part of current Virgin CEO Paul Scurrah’s turnaround plan.

Mr Peachey endorsed Mr Scurrah and his management team and said Cyrus was “we are very much in alignment with them”.

After running at a loss for each of the past seven years, Mr Peachey said Virgin’s financial performance could be turned around within two to three years if it was simplified and focused on profitable routes, subject to how quickly the market recovers from COVID-19.

“We absolutely believe the business can return to the public markets as well,” he said. “We’re fully expecting to remain involved to that point and then beyond.”

“There’s no intention or need to do a ‘quick flip’ here.”

Mr Peachey said Cyrus was taking a “long-term view” and noted it remained a shareholder in Virgin America for 12 years, including after its NASDAQ listing, until its bought outright by Alaska Airlines.

With Cyrus still working on its final bid – due for submission to administrators Deloitte on June 22 – Mr Peachey said he could not comment on whether it would offer anything to Virgin’s unsecured bondholders, who are owed $2 billion and growing anxious they will walk away with nothing.

Cyrus says it has around $US4 billion ($5.8 billion) of assets under management and a client base mostly made up of from university endowments, hospitals and charitable foundations.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

