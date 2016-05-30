PICTURES: Virgin Australia has an incredible new business class cabin

Virgin Australia recently released a video touring its newly refreshed Boeing 777-300ER, with a special focus on the plane’s new business class cabin. Appropriately named “The Business,” it features 37 luxe seats, as well as a bar and lounge area.

There’s only one re-done Boeing 777-300ER in Virgin Australia’s fleet right now, but there will be five by the end of the year, according to the company’s press release.

We wouldn’t mind a long-haul flight if it meant travelling like this.

The newly re-designed plane is used for select long-haul flights from Australia to Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi. Facebook / Virgin Australia The business class cabin has 37 seats -- excuse us, 'private suites' -- that are set up in a herringbone pattern. Courtesy of Virgin Australia The suites have private screens to shield you from chatty neighbours. Each seat has convenient charging docks and ample storage for various gadgets.

There's tons of work space, and window seats have two windows apiece. Now that's luxury!

Seats recline, turning into 80-inch lie-flat beds -- the length of a queen-sized bed. Guests can even request a memory foam mattress topper and extra pillows

. In-flight entertainment screens are an 18-inch HD touchscreen.

It gets even better: business class has a full bar and lounge to stretch out in. The bar serves snacks, beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, hot drinks, hors d'oeuvres, petit fours, and continental breakfast. Courtesy of Virgin Australia

