Virgin Australia Will Sell Flights To Germany Under A New Airberlin Partnership

Sir Richard Branson (R) and CEO John Borghetti (L) are seen exiting the A330 airplane during a rebranding launch. Photo: Getty/Don Arnold

Virgin Australia has struck a codesharing deal with Germany’s second-largest airline, airberlin, after the two were introduced by mutual partner and shareholder Etihad Airways.

Jamie Freed of the Australian Financial Review reports that the new deal will introduce Virgin code-shares on daily airberlin flights between Abu Dhabi, Berlin and Dusseldorf, from August 1.

Virgin Velocity frequent flyers will be able to redeem points on airberlin flights and access airport lounges.

Etihad owns 10% of Virgin and 29% of airberlin.

