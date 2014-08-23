Virgin Australia Wants Customers To Be Able To Use Smartphones And Tablets In-Flight

Soon you’ll be able to read Richard Branson’s autobiography on a tablet during takeoff and landing. Photo: Getty / File

Virgin Australia has applied to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to allow passengers to use hand-held personal electronic devices continuously on planes, including the critical take off and landing period when they normally have to be switched off.

Virgin is awaiting approval from the aviation regulator, following in the wake of Qantas, who announced last month that they too were seeking clearance.

The devices will still have to be in flight mode, but can use the Virgin inflight wireless entertainment system app.

A decision is expected within the next few months, so if the proposal gets the nod, passengers could be switched on before the end of the year.

