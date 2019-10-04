Virgin Australia is bumping up carrier charges for Velocity frequent flyer members, starting in January 2020

Velocity Frequent Flyer is increasing its carrier charges. Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images.

The Velocity Frequent Flyer program is increasing its carrier charges on reward seats booked on Virgin Australia flights.

The price change will be made on or after January 8 2020.

A Velocity Frequent Flyer spokesperson told Business Insider Australia that the price change was “necessary to manage increased airline operating costs”.

A Velocity Frequent Flyer spokesperson told Business Insider Australia in an email that the change to carrier charges “will be applied to reward seat bookings on Virgin Australia operated flights made on or after 8 January 2020.”

Velocity members can redeem their points for flights to nearly 600 destinations worldwide, according to the Velocity Frequent Flyer website. Reward seats “include everything you can expect from a Virgin Australia flight – including checked baggage, complimentary food and beverage and more”, the website added.

According to a statement from Velocity Frequent Flyer, the carrier charge can be paid with Velocity points or a combination of Velocity points and cash. The charge is applied during the booking process.

For domestic economy flights, the carrier charge prices will increase from $3.50 to $10. For business class flights to Hong Kong, the price will jump from $50 to $98.

How much the carrier charges will increase. Image, Velocity.

And the reason for the increased carrier charges? Rising operation costs – or so the company says.

“These changes are necessary to manage increased airline operating costs,” the Velocity Frequent Flyer spokesperson added in the email.

“Velocity Frequent Flyer is committed to continuing to deliver great value through offering our members the ability to earn and redeem Points for flights to around 600 destinations and through everyday spending across around 300 brands in categories spanning retail, financial services, lifestyle and travel.”

Virgin Australia launched its Velocity Frequent Flyer program back in 2011. In 2014, it sold a stake in Velocity to private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners, before buying it back in September 2019, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The carrier charge hike comes after Qantas announced a range of changes for its frequent flyer members.

In June, Qantas announced the roll out of new initiatives for its Frequent Flyer members. The airline is adding more than one million extra reward seats each year on Qantas and partner airlines and is slashing carrier charges — the fees, taxes and fuel charges Qantas slaps on top — by up to 50% on international bookings.

Business Insider Australia reached out to Virgin Australia to find out what exactly its carrier charges covers, but the company is yet to respond.

If you’ve ever wondered about these mysterious airline fees, check out our report here.

