Virgin Australia has announced its first ever flights to Tokyo, beginning in time for the Olympics in 2020

Virgin Australia will fly from Brisbane to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from late March 2020, just in time for the Olympics.

Qantas and Virgin Australia have been battling it out for the coveted position for weeks.

The new route will grant an additional 100,000 Australians access to Haneda Airport.

Virgin Australia will start flying passengers to Japan from March 29, 2020 with an Airbus 330-200 – just in time for the Olympic Games.

The International Air Services Commission (IASC) granted the home-grown airline daily services from Brisbane to Toyko’s Haneda airport, after weeks of Qantas and Virgin Australia battling it out for the two in-demand slots at the airport. The judgement of the IASC is viewable on its website.

Qantas applied for both spots to accommodate flights from Sydney and Melbourne to Tokyo, whereas Virgin Australia sought just one. Qantas was also granted a daily slot in each direction to Haneda.

“We’re excited that travellers will now be able to make the most of our competitive airfares, award winning service, and fabulous Virgin flair on flights to and from Japan,” Virgin Australia said in a statement to Business Insider Australia.

“It’s about time someone brought competition to the monopoly market between Brisbane and Tokyo, and we couldn’t think of a better airline to do just that.”

Haneda is one of the Japanese city’s two international airports – the other being Narita airport – but Haneda is closer to downtown Tokyo. Flights between Sydney and Haneda already exist for Qantas passengers, but its flights from Melbourne land at Narita instead. Qantas had hoped to move its Melbourne-Tokyo service to arrive in Haneda, and additionally contribute daily flights between Haneda and Sydney.

The Japanese government earlier announced its intention to open up 50 slot pairings at Haneda Airport, which would be split between Japanese and foreign carriers. Australia was allocated 2.

Virgin Australia’s new route will grant an additional 100,000 Australians access to Haneda Airport, according to the company. It is the result of the airline’s new codeshare partnership announcement with Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways.

The Tokyo flight announcement comes just months after Virgin stated it would be reviewing all routes on its networks and cutting 750 jobs – all part of a restructure in reaction to a full-year loss of $349.10 million.

