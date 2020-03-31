Virgin Australia has asked the government for a $1.4 billion bailout to help it survive the coronavirus crisis

Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

Virgin Australia has confirmed reports it is seeking a $1.4 billion loan from the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline — which is about 90 per cent owned by foreign companies like Singapore Airlines, Nanshan, HNA Group, Etihad and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group — said discussions were ongoing.

“However, the support we’ve proposed will be necessary for the industry if this crisis continues indefinitely, to protect jobs and ensure Australia retains a strong, competitive aviation and tourism sector once this crisis is over,” a spokesman said.

Virgin would not discuss the specifics, beyond acknowledging initial reports in The Australian were accurate.

Still, this support would make up part of a proposed $5 billion rescue package for the aviation sector. The loan, which would have a term of two to three years, would be converted to equity for the taxpayer if Virgin was unable to meet its obligations.

“We have been in ongoing discussions with [the] government about the support the whole industry will need if this crisis is prolonged,” the Virgin spokesman said.

“Companies like ours are taking a range of measures to respond and manage the financial impact.”

The virus — which has infected 777,000 and killed 37,000 globally — has crushed travel demand amid strict border restrictions around the world.

Virgin has already decided to ground its international operations temporarily, suspended the operations of budget subsidiary Tigerair, reduced domestic capacity by 90 per cent and stood down 8000 staff during the crisis.

Its plea for government help is broadly similar to the New Zealand government’s rescue package for its flag carrier — Air New Zealand.

Further, airlines around the world are jostling for shareholder or government support to ride out the pandemic.

Virgin has so far ruled out going to its significant shareholders for a capital injection.

Yet, its requests for government support will likely meet opposition at rival Qantas, where chief executive Alan Joyce has repeatedly urged the government not to bail out companies owned by foreign entities or those that are “badly managed”.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

