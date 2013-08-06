Virgin Australia Is Telling Customers To Reconsider Their Travel Plans After It Cancelled 35 Flights Today

Getty / Scott Barbour

Virgin Australia has asked customers to reconsider their travel plans after a string of delays forced it to cancel 35 domestic and international flights today.

The delays were caused by an outage of its Sabre reservation and check-in system between 2pm and 4pm, although issues persisted until about 6pm in a number of locations.

Virgin switched on the new Sabre system in January, about six weeks ahead of schedule.

In May, it blamed the project for a profit downgrade, telling investors that it was unlikely to recover the revenue it lost from the upgrade by the end of the 2013 financial year.

Hundreds of customers were affected by today’s cancellations; Virgin was forced to offer to accommodate some customers in hotels overnight.

Virgin staff members in Melbourne were offering frequent flyers meal vouchers to encourage them to dine in public cafes instead of in the overcrowded Velocity lounge.

