Virgin Australia Is Letting Lounge Members Upgrade To Business Class At The Last Minute, With Points

Getty/Scott Barbour

Virgin Australia is letting domestic travellers upgrade to business class from its airport lounges, up to 40 minutes before departure, Australian Business Traveller reports.

Frequent flyers will be able to use their points to upgrade from a flexi-grade ticket, or use any complimentary fare upgrades they receive as part of their membership.

Virgin has been testing out the scheme in recent months in its Melbourne and Brisbane lounges, according to Australian Business Traveller’s David Flynn.

