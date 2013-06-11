Virgin Australia Is Considering Setting Up An International Hub In Singapore

Virgin Australia is considering operating its own long-range flights to Singapore, following Qantas’ decision to move its international hub from Singapore to Dubai earlier this year, the Australian reports.

The airline will reportedly fly a Boeing 777 or A330 aircraft to Singapore “or another major Asian destination” as part of its long-stated plan to fly to hubs that its alliance partners operate.

Virgin is partnered with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Delta Airlines and Air New Zealand and flies directly to Abu Dhabi, Los Angeles and several cities in New Zealand.

More on the Aus.

