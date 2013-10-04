Virgin Australia Is Auctioning Off Premium And Business Class Upgrades In Its New 'UpgradeMe' Program

Sir Richard Branson (R) and CEO John Borghetti (L) are seen exiting the A330 airplane during a rebranding launch. Photo: Getty/Don Arnold

Virgin Australia this week introduced an ‘UpgradeMe Premium’ program that allows travellers to bid to be upgraded one class, for example, from economy to the premium cabin, or from premium economy to business.

Australian Business Traveller reports that the airline will allow travellers to make a cash bid for “a percentage” of remaining seats in premium economy or business.

The program is only open to travellers who booked their flight directly with the airline (not via a travel agent) and have a “saver” or “flexi” fare ticket, which excludes those who booked the cheapest fare class.

Virgin sets a minimum and maximum bid amount for each flight, and bids are confirmed or rejected two days before departure.

There’s more on Virgin’s FAQ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.