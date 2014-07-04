Virgin Australia Has Grown Its Board, Adding Three Heavy-Hitters

Virgin Australia has appointed three new members to its board, effective immediately.

The airline put out a statement today saying the bosses of Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways and Singapore Airlines – Christopher Luxon, James Hogan and Goh Choon Phong respectively – had taken up their new roles.

Seventy-nine per cent of Virgin Australia is split between the three airlines and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company said.

Virgin Australia chairman Neil Chatfield said the airline had recently adopted a nominee director protocol to manage conflicts of interest and confidential information.

“The board will retain its overall independence given that I, as current chairman, am an independent director and the company’s constitution states that the chairman has a casting vote if there is an equality of votes at a meeting of directors,” he said.

