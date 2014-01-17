Virgin Australia Has A New COO

Getty / Scott Barbour

US airline executive Gary Hammes has been appointed the new COO of Virgin Australia.

Hammes will take up the position on February 11 in Brisbane, where he will be in charge of Virgin’s group operations.

Virgin chief executive John Borghetti told The Australian Financial Review Hammes brought “a wealth of international experience” to the job and has experience in leading high performance teams and improving operational performance and business efficiency.

The new COO has previously held executive positions at US airlines Astar and World Airways.

The AFR has more.

