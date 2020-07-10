Virgin Australia has launched a huge sale on flights to Queensland as the border reopens

The Gold Coast. Image iStock Images / zstockphotos

Virgin Australia has a sale on flights to Queensland now that the border has opened.

Queensland opened the border to anyone from New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT but not to people coming from Victoria.

The economy class flights start from $85.

Queensland opened the border to anyone from New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT on Friday July 10, but they'll have to complete and sign a Queensland Border Declaration Pass. People coming from Victoria, or who have been in the state within the last 14 days, won't be allowed to enter.

In honour of the border opening, Virgin Australia dropped more than 500,000 fares to popular Queensland destinations such as Brisbane, Cairns, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island and Townsville. The fares start at $85.

This “Good to Go” Queensland sale comes as part of the airline’s partnership with Tourism Events Queensland and will run until midnight AEST on Tuesday 14 July.

Virgin Australia Chief Commercial Officer John Macleod said the border reopening spells good news for local businesses and tourism in Queensland.

“Queensland is a very important market to Virgin Australia and we’re delighted to be able to fly travellers back to the Sunshine State,” he said in a statement.

“Virgin Australia transports millions of travellers each and every year to holiday amongst Queensland’s beautiful beaches, vast landscapes and tropical weather, and our Good to Go sale will help to reboot the Queensland tourism industry.”

The airline is also waiving change fees for bookings between July 10 and 30 September 2020 for some extra confidence.

Here’s the list of destinations and their starting prices for economy class:

Sydney to Gold Coast from $85

Sydney to Brisbane from $89

Brisbane to Newcastle from $89

Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $89

Brisbane to Sydney from $99

Brisbane to Hamilton Island from $115

Adelaide to Gold Coast from $129

Sydney to Cairns from $139

Perth to Brisbane from $199

In June, Virgin Australia accepted US venture capital firm Bain Capital’s offer to purchase the airline, which went into voluntary administration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

