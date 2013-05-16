Virgin Australia Is Down More Than Thirteen Per Cent On Surprise Profit Downgrade

Getty

Virgin Australia is down more than 13% in late trade after the airline yesterday told investors it would make less money this year than it did in 2012.

It was trading down 13.4% or 0.06 cents at 3:02PM

Qantas was down 2.3% to $1.67 at 3:27PM.

