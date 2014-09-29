Virgin Australia And Singapore Airlines Play Swapsies In World's First Loyalty Conversion Program

Singapore Airlines, which has a 20% stake in Virgin Australia, has developed a new conversion network for the frequent flyer programs which the two airlines are claiming as a world first

The capability to convert KrisFlyer and Velocity Frequent Flyer miles and points between the two programs begins in November with the duo saying it will give members greater access to upgrades and reward seats across the combined domestic and international networks of their airlines.

There will also be an improved online booking capability for Velocity FFs to redeem flights on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

