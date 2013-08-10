Virgin Australia And Jetstar Planes Collide On The Tarmac In Melbourne

Getty/ Scott Barbour

Reverse parking is a difficult feat at the best of times, let alone trying to do so in a plane.

A Virgin Australia pilot discovered this all too well after colliding with a Jetstar plan on the tarmac at Melbourne Airport this morning, reports SMH.

While only minor damage was done to the wing tip of the aircraft bound for Maroochydore, the 175 Virgin Australia passengers had to be transferred to another plane as the bingle made the aircraft unfit for flight.

The bingle tops off a rough week for Virgin Australia after a systems failure on Tuesday caused delays for flights across Australia and overseas.

According SMH an investigation into the incident, which occurred on the tarmac between the domestic and international terminals, is being conducted by both airlines.

