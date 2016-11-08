Virgin Australia accidentally sold super-cheap fares -- and will honour them for lucky customers who bought tickets

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images.

Fancy flying Singapore Airlines or Virgin Australia from Melbourne to Beijing return for $266? How about Sydney to London return for $764? You could have for a few hours today.

Fare monitoring service Scott’s Cheap Flights reported that codeshare partners Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia had some ridiculously low international fares on Tuesday morning.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson told Business Insider: “Unfortunately due to a technical glitch, some fares seen on the I Want That Flight website this morning were a bit too good to be true. We are working to have this rectified and apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

Fortunately, it’s believed Virgin Australia will honour the tickets of the lucky few that managed to book flights at the absurd prices.

Examples of the erroneous fares included:

Melbourne to Beijing return for $266

Sydney to London return for $764

Brisbane to Rome return for $782

Adelaide to Shanghai return for $276

By the time Business Insider logged in at lunchtime, the fares had been “corrected”. Some screenshots provided by Scott’s are seen below.

The prices were so good that Scott’s immediately suspected they were “mistake fares” — incredible but unintentional deals resulting from a data entry error, incorrect currency conversion or some other administrative stuff-up.

The low fares for European destinations were for February and March 2017 flights, while most Asian destinations were for February to May. Tokyo and Bangkok cheap fares had the biggest window – low prices were showing up between February and September, according to Scott’s.

Were you one of the customers that bought a cheap flight? Let us know how you go with the tickets by email or on Twitter.

Here is the full list of mistake fares that Scott’s Cheap Flights published this morning (all return flights):

London (LON):

Adelaide (ADL) – $776

Brisbane (BNE) – $757

Darwin (DRW) – $929

Melbourne (MEL) – $743

Perth (PER) – $746

Sydney (SYD) – $764

Manchester (MAN):

Brisbane (BNE) – $709

Melbourne (MEL) – $705

Sydney (SYD) – $716

Rome (FCO):

Adelaide (ADL) – $783

Brisbane (BNE) – $782

Melbourne (MEL) – $679

Perth (PER) – $771

Sydney (SYD) – $783

Bangkok (BKK):

Adelaide (ADL) – $405

Brisbane (BNE) – $361

Hobart (HBA) – $478

Melbourne (MEL) – $349

Sydney (SYD) – $366

Beijing (PEK):

Adelaide (ADL) – $322

Brisbane (BNE) – $278

Darwin (DRW) – $257

Hobart (HBA) – $395

Melbourne (MEL) – $266

Perth (PER) – $285

Sydney (SYD) – $283

Colombo (CMB):

Adelaide (ADL) – $363

Brisbane (BNE) – $358

Darwin (DRW) – $329

Hobart (HBA) – $423

Melbourne (MEL) – $348

Perth (PER) – $317

Sydney (SYD) – $358

Shanghai (PVG):

Adelaide (ADL) – $276

Brisbane (BNE) – $278

Darwin (DRW) – $448

Hobart (HBA) – $395

Melbourne (MEL) – $266

Perth (PER) – $285

Sydney (SYD) – $283

Tokyo (TYO):

Adelaide (ADL) – $612

Brisbane (BNE) – $594

Melbourne (MEL) – $583

Perth (PER) – $561

Sydney (SYD) – $599

