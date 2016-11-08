Virgin Australia accidentally sold super-cheap fares -- and will honour them for lucky customers who bought tickets

Fancy flying Singapore Airlines or Virgin Australia from Melbourne to Beijing return for $266? How about Sydney to London return for $764? You could have for a few hours today.
Fare monitoring service Scott’s Cheap Flights reported that codeshare partners Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia had some ridiculously low international fares on Tuesday morning.
A Virgin Australia spokesperson told Business Insider: “Unfortunately due to a technical glitch, some fares seen on the I Want That Flight website this morning were a bit too good to be true. We are working to have this rectified and apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”
Fortunately, it’s believed Virgin Australia will honour the tickets of the lucky few that managed to book flights at the absurd prices.
Examples of the erroneous fares included:
- Melbourne to Beijing return for $266
- Sydney to London return for $764
- Brisbane to Rome return for $782
- Adelaide to Shanghai return for $276
By the time Business Insider logged in at lunchtime, the fares had been “corrected”. Some screenshots provided by Scott’s are seen below.
The prices were so good that Scott’s immediately suspected they were “mistake fares” — incredible but unintentional deals resulting from a data entry error, incorrect currency conversion or some other administrative stuff-up.
The low fares for European destinations were for February and March 2017 flights, while most Asian destinations were for February to May. Tokyo and Bangkok cheap fares had the biggest window – low prices were showing up between February and September, according to Scott’s.
Were you one of the customers that bought a cheap flight? Let us know how you go with the tickets by email or on Twitter.
Here is the full list of mistake fares that Scott’s Cheap Flights published this morning (all return flights):
London (LON):
Adelaide (ADL) – $776
Brisbane (BNE) – $757
Darwin (DRW) – $929
Melbourne (MEL) – $743
Perth (PER) – $746
Sydney (SYD) – $764
Manchester (MAN):
Brisbane (BNE) – $709
Melbourne (MEL) – $705
Sydney (SYD) – $716
Rome (FCO):
Adelaide (ADL) – $783
Brisbane (BNE) – $782
Melbourne (MEL) – $679
Perth (PER) – $771
Sydney (SYD) – $783
Bangkok (BKK):
Adelaide (ADL) – $405
Brisbane (BNE) – $361
Hobart (HBA) – $478
Melbourne (MEL) – $349
Sydney (SYD) – $366
Beijing (PEK):
Adelaide (ADL) – $322
Brisbane (BNE) – $278
Darwin (DRW) – $257
Hobart (HBA) – $395
Melbourne (MEL) – $266
Perth (PER) – $285
Sydney (SYD) – $283
Colombo (CMB):
Adelaide (ADL) – $363
Brisbane (BNE) – $358
Darwin (DRW) – $329
Hobart (HBA) – $423
Melbourne (MEL) – $348
Perth (PER) – $317
Sydney (SYD) – $358
Shanghai (PVG):
Adelaide (ADL) – $276
Brisbane (BNE) – $278
Darwin (DRW) – $448
Hobart (HBA) – $395
Melbourne (MEL) – $266
Perth (PER) – $285
Sydney (SYD) – $283
Tokyo (TYO):
Adelaide (ADL) – $612
Brisbane (BNE) – $594
Melbourne (MEL) – $583
Perth (PER) – $561
Sydney (SYD) – $599
