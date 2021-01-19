Virgin Australia is trying to retain frequent flyer members by offering them a share of 20 million points – here’s how to get a slice

Getty Images

Virgin Australia is offering Velocity Frequent Flyer members a slice of 20 million velocity points.

“This is our way of thanking them for their loyalty,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson said in a statement.

It comes after Virgin and Qantas have been battling out to keep frequent flyer members.

Virgin Australia is working hard to keep its frequent flyer members.

The airline is offering Velocity Frequent Flyer members a chance to get a share of 20 million velocity points. The company says it’s about giving members the opportunity to increase their points as border restrictions begin to ease.

“We’re committed to our members and this is our way of thanking them for their loyalty, and in doing so, making it that bit easier to boost their points balance in time for the easing of border restrictions,” a Virgin Australia spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our members have been the anchor of Virgin Australia for 20 years and that’s why we’re continuing to look at ways to reward loyalty. We’ve demonstrated that many times throughout the pandemic with bonus points, and points and status credit extensions, knowing that our members haven’t been able to fly as often over the past few months.”

To get in on the points, frequent flyer members have to download the Velocity app by midnight on Tuesday 26 January and activate the offer. And according to the terms and conditions, “there is a limit of one share per Velocity member.”

The points offer comes as Virgin and Qantas continue to battle for frequent flyer members.

Back in November, Qantas sought to poach frequent flyer members from 16 rival airlines including Virgin, Etihad and Air New Zealand. In retaliation, Virgin Australia offered Qantas Gold status members a three-month trial of its Velocity Discover Gold Status membership.

“We’re pleased to welcome Qantas members to Velocity who are interested in taking advantage of cheaper fares, award-winning cabin crew, and great rewards for ongoing loyalty,” Virgin CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement at the time.

To further keep its passengers while the pandemic thwarts travel plans, Virgin has offered travel credits to customers for cancelled flights. It’s also letting passengers change their bookings for free until the extended booking date of June 30 2021.

