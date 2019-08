Founder and CEO Richard Branson unveiled the second generation Virgin Atlantic space plane. It will fly lucky passengers up to space for 4 minutes of zero-gravity fun. Stephen Hawking had the honour of naming it “Virgin Spaceship Unity.”

