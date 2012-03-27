Virgin Atlantic Is Launching A Shade Of Lipstick

Airline Virgin Atlantic is launching its first ever lipcolour, in a loyal shade of red to match its cabin crew’s uniform.



In a bid to establish itself as the most glamorous airline – who can forget that 25th anniversary advert a couple of years ago, where the stunning air hostesses circa 1984 reduced the men in the departure lounge to drooling wrecks – Virgin Atlantic is launching a lipcolour.

‘Upper Class Red’, created in collaboration with bareMinerals, the first beauty product created by the airline, is set to be integrated into the Virgin Atlantic cabin crew uniform. Passengers will also be able to purchase the £15 product at selected Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse spas before it is made more widely available later this year at bareMinerals stockists.

Passengers not on the receiving end of Clubhouse spa treatments who don’t want to risk the colour selling out at beauty counters will be relived to hear that ‘Upper Class Red’ will be made available for pre-order on board Virgin Atlantic flights through the airline’s in-flight shopping guide, Retail Therapy.

Vigin Atlantic Air Cabin Crew Vanessa White models the new hue

Rebecca Creer, senior spas and grooming manager at Virgin Atlantic, believes that the shade, closely matched to the airline’s signature red hue, can suit any skin tone.

“It’s a really bluey-red, and the bluey-reds suit all skin tones,” she explains, adding: “red hot lips have always been a trademark of our cabin crew, signifying the strength and confidence they embody.”

Now, here comes the science bit: Sarah-Jane Froom, European make-up artist at bareMinerals says that the product has been created with frequent fliers in mind as it includes “micronized freshwater pearl powder which hydrates the lips alleviating the effects of cabin air pressure.”

The lipgloss has been created to mark the launch of the airline’s redesigned Upper Class Cabin. All female cabin crew will be wearing the shade onboard the A330 flight from London to New York, which features the inaugural Upper Class Cabin. Passengers with a hot ticket for that flight will be gifted a sample of the lipstick bearing the name of their cabin.

And who better to model the new hue than the cabin staff themselves? Hostess Vanessa White has been made-over to promote the shade. Not even the cast of the hit TV series Pan Am could match that, blue lips anyone?

