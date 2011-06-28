Virgin America's Small Business Travel Contest Takes Flight

Could your small business use a couple of free flights? In partnership with Virgin America and Samsonite International YFS Magazine recently announced the launch of an exciting new campaign designed to reward small businesses.



The “Make Your Small Business Fly” contest will award one small business owner with two roundtrip flights to any Virgin America destination and one stylish Samsonite luggage set.

All entries submitted between Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, July 20 will gain automatic access to Elevate, Inc. – the low-cost airline’s free corporate rewards program – receive a chance to win the grand prize and gain private access to instant gifts from small business brands. Each entrant can take advantage of sign-up incentives with an estimated value of $800.00.

“We are pleased to expand our rewards program beyond the individual and reward smaller businesses and young entrepreneurs like YFS Magazine readers,” said Diana Walke, Vice President of Planning and Sales for Virgin America. “Our airline is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and we are proud to be the airline of choice for savvy business travellers who prefer our innovative amenities like fleetwide WiFi, power outlets at every seat and our custom-designed new cabins.”

“As an entrepreneur, it is vital to align yourself with brands that support the small business community. This is one of the most ambitious and robust giveaways targeted to small business owners,” said Erica Nicole, Founder of YFS Magazine, the definitive digital resource for startup, small business news and entrepreneurial culture.

Elevate, Inc. gives small businesses rewards in return for travel spending. This is good news for small business owners that fly for business and pleasure.

“We hands down recommend Virgin America for small business travel, said Ashley Bodi, co-founder of BusinessBeware.biz, a business advocacy group and payment collection service. “The times we fly with Virgin America it is smooth sailing and absolutely enjoyable. I felt like a “first class small business owner.”

To enter the Make Your Small Business Fly contest, small business owners can visit www.yfsentrepreneur.com from now until July 20, 2011 11:59 PST.

Get all of the details here.

Small business contest partners include: Virgin America, Samsonite, Freshbooks, Unbounce, Dicks Cottons, Business Services, ETC, She Takes on the World, In Good Company, Business Beware and The Suitcase Entrepreneur.

